COVID-19: NUJ wants FG to stop Chinese medical mission to Nigeria

COMFORT EKELEME

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has raised the alarm over decision of the Federal Government to bring Chinese Medical doctors to Nigeria to fight Coronavirus despite the fact that Nigerian doctors are doing exceptionally well in fighting the outbreak.

NUJ however, cautioned that the decision will be counterproductive to bring in Chinese doctors.

In a statement signed by the National President, Chris Isiguzo and the National Secretary, Shuaibu Usman Leman, NUJ said while some have applauded the way and manner China contained the virus in Wuhan- the only Chinese city to be so affected, “we hasten to note that there is more to this charade than is being let out by the Chinese authorities, and we reject a situation where Nigeria will be used as a Guinea pig for any experiment.

“It is pertinent to plead with the federal government to stop this medical team from coming to Nigeria because of the Italian example where there was an inexplicable spike in COVID-19 related deaths when the Chinese doctors arrived the country.

“The federal government should as a matter of urgent concern investigate the allegation that what is happening today is associated with the launching of the 5G communication network, as Nigerians are becoming more agitated over the issue which cannot be swept under the carpet.

“We urge the federal government to be more proactive in dealing with these emerging issues because any mistake made will be catastrophic”, the statement added.

For a better society

Total Views: 65 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

