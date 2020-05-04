COVID-19: NSE Ikeja gives palliative items, organises online workshops for members

To cushion the effect of COVID-19 coupled with the lockdown, the Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Ikeja branch , Engr. Dr. Funmilade AKingbagbohun with the Executives have made available food items for interested members .

According to Engr. Akingbagbohun, palliative items were given to widows of engineers who have been members of the branch, elderly, young engineers, less privileged and others who are members and are in need at this crucial period of he history of the world.

Speaking on the occasion, she said: “We understand that some of our members might be going through tough times during this COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the lockdown and we want you to know that we care for you”.

She further said the NSE Ikeja also organized various webinars, workshops and trainings for members within the lockdown.

“The stark reality of a new world order has eventually dawned on us without notice. On the 25th of March, 2020, the day the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu shut down public places in Lagos State, the world stood still to herald a new beginning.

“Though the change was anticipated, no one ever thought it would come so soon. But when it came we were not caught off-guard. This is because a year earlier, we had been inspired to kick-start a dress rehearsal in preparation for the new world order by creating an e- learning platform”, she said..

The NSE Ikeja Chairman started that he branch has facilitators cutting across various countries being brought to the door step of the members for their developmental and technical growth

According to her, “It is no longer news that our country now battle to curtail spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The virus has impacted on various aspects of the economy negatively. As at the time of writing this, oil prices have recoded negative for the first time with its spiral effects on global economy. Most of Nigeria’s business concerns have also been negatively impacted.

“At NSE Ikeja, we have also observed the negative impact on manufacturing and knowing the important of manufacturing sector to our profession and also the economy, we concluded plan to take a look at this important sector, as we invited the Managing Director, Tranos, Mr. Jude Abalaka, to share with us the direction ahead as we look towards post COVID-19 era.

Dr. Akingbagbohun said the lecture entitled: “What is the future of manufacturing in Nigeria”, was held on “NSE Ikeja e-Training Telegram platform”

Also various other workshops were held online like Data Science taken by a Subsea Engineer, Engr Ayodeji Faro; Contract Management in Nigeria taken by Engr.Bimpe Osunsanmi, a mechanical engineer who resides in UK; Data Development by Engr Seun Adenigba and other trainings to enhance the human capacity development ..