COVID-19 ; Nollywood accuses Lai Mohammed of bias in appointment of advisory committee

Reacting to the non-inclusion of elected leaders of Nollywood to

represent them shortly after the Minister of Information and Culture,

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed the appointees that made up the committee, the National President of Association of Music and Film Producers and Marketers of Nigeria, AMUFPMAN, Evangelist Macson Justice Nwasike, said that, “AMUFPMAN is the base of Nollywood, we are suppose to be in that appointment, I personally have to be included in that appointment as the National president of AMUFPMAN. We are suppose to be number one in the appointment even before you talk of guilds.”

“The appointment is not 100 per cent correct because you have stakeholders you can not do without. What kind of individual

appointment is that when you don’t have the producers and marketers

involved. Most of those individual appointees are actors and those of

us that are producers and marketers should be first in the committee

appointment. I saw somebody like Ali Baba in the list of the committee

members, Ali Baba is a comedian and not marketer or producer”

“The composition of the members is totally wrong and Government should

look into it and set up a fresh composition that will involve all stakeholders and leaders of the various associations that make up Nollywood industry and not by individual appointment but associations leaders’ appointment”.

“With the selection of those individuals to represent Nollywood by the

Federal Government as members of the newly set up committee of

industry stakeholders to advise it on the best way to mitigate the

effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, nothing will be achieved as they

will be there on individual capacity”

Also reacting, the Chairman, Board of Trustees, (BOT) AMUFPMAN, Prince

Ubaoha Uzoma,described the appointment of the individuals without

first consulting the leaders and members of Nollywood as an embarrassing and appalling omission adding that AMUFPMAN as a mother union should be first in the appointment.

“Government ought to have involved other unions within Nollywood even

if we welcome the involvement of Nollywood in the war against covid-19, it should be our leaders that will represent us because we elected them to represent us and not individual representation”

“AMUFPAN should be there, we are talking about proper and matured

representation, this is not time for aguement”, he stated.

In his own contribution, the Anambra state chairman of AMUFPAN,

Comrade Damian Ogudike, reiterated that, “it will be counter productive to allow those individuals selected by Federal Government and disclosed by Lai Mohammed to be committee members, to represent Nollywood , those people selected are not experts in the industry”

“They don’t know the nitty gritty of the industry. The advice they will give Federal Government will not be for the interest of the Federal Government if it continues to work with them. They don’t know what is happening in the industry”.

“The committee should be reconstituted because we acknowleged that

people involved in the committee are also not enough compared with the

numerical strenght of the Nollywood industry”

The Delta state Chairman of AMUFPAN, comrade Orisemeke Melekwe,

advised that the committee should be all inclusive for proper

representation.

He frowned at non consultation of the leaders in Nollywood prior to

the appointment of the committee members and regretted that AMUFPAN

was not also in the committee.