COVID-19: ‘No more beds to admit victims in Ondo Hospital

DAMISI OJO,Akute

Consequent upon the increasing cases of COVID-19 in Ondo state, the state infectious disease hospital, Akure can no longer accommodate new patients.

Sources hinted that there is no vacant bed space at the hospital due to upsurge in the cases of the disease.

It was learnt that COVID-19 patients are now being transfered to Ikare-Akoko,where few beds are still available for treatment of the victims.

Already, Ondo state had recorded 234 cases since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic.

It currently has 120 active cases while 67 persons have been discharged.