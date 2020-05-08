Covid-19: Nigerian Red Cross trains divisional sectaries

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

In its efforts to contribute its quota in sensitizing communities on the coronavirus pandemic, The Nigerian Red Cross has organised a one -day training for 27 Divisional Secretaries.

The training, which took place at the Taraba State Branch Office of the Nigerian Red Cross in Jalingo, the state capital, had participants from seven out of the 16 local government areas of the state.

They include Jalingo, Yorro, Zing, Lau, Ardo Kola, Gassol and Bali.

The training entitled: ‘Risk Communication and Community Engagement’, was aimed at equipping the Divisional Secretaries with knowledge and skills on the risk, communication and community engagement as well as the transmission process of the dreaded Coronavirus for them to go and educate members of their communities on the preventive measures that will help them protect themselves.

The volunteers are also expected to go and carry out sensitization and advocacy visits to community leaders as well as community members in their respective divisions.

Speaking to newsmen, Disaster Management Coordinator, Taraba State Branch of the Nigerian Red Cross, Bello Buba Joda, said they have realized that people in the communities are just hearing of Covid-19 pandemic but does not know the effects of the disease as well as the transmission process of it.

“So, we deem it fit that it is good for us to educate people in the communities for them to know; this is how the disease is and this is how people can transmit it from one person to the other”, Joda added.

According to him, already, IEC materials have been sent to all the Divisional Secretaries for them to paste them in crowded areas where people can read and understand what Covid-19 is all about to enable them take measures of protecting themselves which includes the regular washing of hands, using facemask as well as observing social distancing.

“We took a quick assessment in some communities in Taraba State and we found out that some people will say, yes, we have been hearing about the Covid-19 and when we asked them what measures are you taking to protect yourself, they will say we were asked to pray. So, that is why we sent our Divisional Secretaries to go and educate them on the protective measures beside prayers”.

Earlier in his welcome address, Branch Secretary, Mr. Manja Martin, described the selection of seven local government areas as unfortunate, which was as a result of lack of enough funds.

He called on the participants to ensure that they step down the training to the volunteers in their various Divisions for them to embark on the sensitization campaign on Covid-19 pandemic to educate the people.

Mr. Martin, however, explained that the seven LGAs were selected based on their proximity to the state capital, while he expressed optimism that more sponsors will soon come to complement their efforts to enable them organise the training for others at the nine LGAs in the state.

Our Correspondent reports that among the presenters at the training were the Taraba State Branch Training Officer of the Nigerian Red Cross, Mr. Innocent Bala Kona.

For a better society

Total Views: 70 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

