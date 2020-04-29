COVID-19: Nigerian govt takes decision on banking hours from Monday, May 4

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, has said bank branches in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja, will be open to customers from Monday, May 4.

According to the National Coordinator of the task force, Sani Aliyu, banking halls would be open to customers between 8am and 2pm.

Aliyu also said government offices and staff of “specific grade levels” will go to work on “specific days.”

This follows President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on Monday, for the four-week lockdown to be eased from next week.

“For government offices, government staff will be allowed to resume from May 4, but it will be based on specific grade levels and specific days so that we can reduce the amount of congestion that we might have in our government offices and we will be discussing further with state governments to make sure that we have a common approach to this.

“Banks will be allowed to open but there will be a restriction in the opening hours to between 8am to 2pm and together with all the other preventive measures I have already mentioned.

“In addition to this, from the point of agriculture and rural development, companies involved in food processing can commence operation.

“In construction sites, the critical roads will be allowed but waivers will be provided by state governments to enable movement.

“For the manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries, we will encourage shift work and limiting staff to only 30 to 50% to maintain social distancing and pharmacy shops may remain open overnight.”

Aliyu however reiterated safety precautions like self-distancing, use of temperature monitors and hand sanitizers.

