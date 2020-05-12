COVID-19: Nigerian govt pays students money

The State Minister for Education, Mr. Emeka Nwajiuba, has said that Nigerian students on scholarship abroad have been paid through their various embassies.

Nwajiuba disclosed this on Monday at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 daily news briefing in Abuja.

According to him, the money had gotten to the embassies in Russian, the United Kingdom (UK), and other countries.

He noted that the Nigerian embassy in the UK had confirmed receipt of payment.

“The money was paid this afternoon by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), it has finished processing all the money and forward to appropriate countries,” he said.

Nwajiuba said the Nigerian embassy in Russia was yet to confirm receipt of payment but hoped that by the end of work today, it should be able to confirm payment of the student’s scholarship by the Nigerian government.

In another development, the minister said there was no special provision made for persons living with a disability over its online classes, adding that all the students would have to use the same guidelines.

The minister stated that it would use the same avenue provided like others to take their online classes.

“The visually and hearing impaired are both special, but for others, we have to use the same avenue to teach them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced another 248 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing to 4,399 confirmed cases in the country as of Sunday night.

