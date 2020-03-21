COVID-19: Nigeria must perform rituals, appease gods – Ogboni leader tells Buhari

The head of Ogboni worldwide, Oba Olakisan Adetoyese on Saturday disclosed possible solutions to the scourge of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Adetoyese, who is the spiritual and traditional head of the Ogboni pointed out that performing rituals to appease the gods was the solution to COVID-19.

In a statement he signed, Oba Adetoyese urged the federal government to try traditional and spiritual means in its bid to tackle the menace.

Warning against tackling the disease scientifically, Adetoyese noted that Coronavirus is not ordinary.

The statement reads, “The disease is not an ordinary one and it demands spiritual solution to send it packing. Several terrible epidemics in the past had always been tackled through spiritual means even when there was no medical or scientific know-how.

“I offered to embark on spiritual activities to curb the disease in the country and I will meet with some selected Governors in the South West on ways to avert the spread of the disease.

“Also, I am ready to appease the gods through rituals in some selected cities within the South West region as a means of solving the epidemic.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government had confirmed 10 new cases of Coronavirus, taking the country’s tally to 22.

For a better society

Total Views: 73 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

