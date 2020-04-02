COVID 19: NGO donates hand sanitizers to Lagos residents

COMFORT EKELEME

In its desire to help halt the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and contribute to the health and wellbeing of Nigerians, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Inspire Her Nigeria, weekend distributed hand sanitizers in the Ojudu- Berger in Lagos State.

The NGO also used the opportunity of the distribution to sensitize residents of the area, particularly drivers, artisans and roadside traders, on the necessary precautionary measures to counter the coronavirus and its spread.

Such measures include personal hygiene (regular washing of hands with soap, use of hand sanitizer, not rubbing of hands on face, and general cleanliness of environment), social or physical distancing (maintaining of a distance of three feet from people, especially those with cough or cold), restraints from bodily contacts (handshakes, hugs, pecks or kisses) with people other than family members, and most importantly adhering to all precautionary guidelines issued by the government.

Speaking on the initiative, Inspire Nigeria, an NGO dedicated to the social, physical and economic wellbeing of women in the society, said it became incumbent on them to contribute their little quota in the fight against the dreaded coronavirus, a global pandemic that has crippled the social and economic health of countries.

According to Inspire Her Nigeria, the distribution and sensitization are important interventions to complement efforts by other well-meaning Nigerians and organisations as well as governments in the fight to stem the COVID-19 scourge.

“COVID-19 is very real and deadly. Thousands have lost their lives to the virus, including here in Nigeria. It has destroyed the socio-economic fabrics of societies across the world. People have died, businesses have collapsed and family incomes and savings have been wiped out by coronavirus.

Leader of the NGO, Mrs Fidel Ogwuazor said, to halt the virus destructive tendencies in Nigeria, it is imperative that everybody must pitch in, however little.

” We hope to help, through this intervention, to stop the spread and the damage by the virus, especially the enlightenment aspect. Many of our people in the lower rung of the society still erroneously believe, unfortunately, that it is a rich peoples disease, she added.

Inspire Her Nigeria thus enjoined Lagosians and Nigerians to ensure they imbibe cleanliness as a habit and to follow directives by the government to safeguard their health and safety. Members are drawn from across different professional fields, including medical services, aviation, fashion, law, engineering, business, communications, banking, etc.

