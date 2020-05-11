COVID-19: Nekede poly donates hand washing devices, others materials to Imo

FROM VICTOR DURUAMAKU – OWERRI

The Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri, Imo State recently donated scientific hand washing and sanitizing devices, manufactured by the institution as well as relief materials, worth millions of naira, to Imo state government to cushion the effect of the ongoing lock down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Acknowledging the donations, the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, thanked an commended the polytechnic and the other agency, for partnering with the state government in the ongoing fight against the pandemic.

He appreciated the ingenuity of the polytechnic in the manufacture of the devices and urged the management to improve more on the technological innovation.

According to him, “you should also produce ventilator,” he noted that the polytechnic had been known as the best polytechnic in the country, pointing out that, it must continue to be the pride of the country and the state in particular.

The governor promised that the state government will continue to partner with the polytechnic in the areas of research, skill acquisition and ICT Training.

Earlier, the Rector of the polytechnic, Engr. Dr. Michael Arimanwa had said that the polytechnic came to partner with the state government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said the hand washing sanitizing devices, which the management donated to the state government were produced with about 80 percent locally sourced materials by the polytechnic.

According to him, the equipment were produced from conception, design to production by the institution without external assistance that the polytechnic is currently ranked as the best polytechnic in the country and rated by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) as the most sought for in the federation.

He called for the assistance of the state government in the building of a technological entrepreneurship centre in the institution.

For a better society

Total Views: 58 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

