Covid-19: NEDC donates ambulances and thermometers to Taraba government

In their efforts to contribute to fighting the COVID 19 pandemic in the state, the North East Development Commission (NEDC) on Monday donated two ambulances and 200 pieces of infrared thermometers to Taraba State Government.

Presenting the items, Alhaji Yerima Ishuwa, the Director, Audit at the Commission, noted that the NEDC was committed to assisting the north east zone in tackling the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Receiving the items, the Deputy Governor, Engr. Haruna Manu commended the commission for its kind gesture.

Manu recalled that two weeks ago, the NEDC had donated two ventilators and assorted food items to Taraba.

“I want to on behalf of the Gov Darius Ishaku and the people of Taraba commend the NEDC for this kind gesture. Two weeks ago, we received two ventilators and assorted food items from the NEDC and we are so grateful for that”, he said.

Manu said Gov Ishaku had already directed that the two ambulances should be deployed to the two isolation centres for efficient operations.