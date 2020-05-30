COVID-19: Neconde Energy donates medical equipment to Delta

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Neconde Energy Limited, on Friday, delivered some test kits and medical equipment to Delta State Government to support its effort at curtailing the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

The donated items included 600 COVID-19 test kits; 150 isolation suits; 50 Infrared Thermometer Guns; 4000 KN 95 face masks; 1000 hand gloves and 150 hair cover.

Delivering the items , the Chief Operating Officer, Mr Boma Brown, said the items were given as part of the oil company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR )to the society and to support the government’s efforts towards curtailing the ravaging effects of the pandemic.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s personal commitment in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic which had led to state being among the least infected by the virus.

He said “Neconde Energy Limited (a subsidiary of the Obijackson Group and the Joint Venture partner in OML 42) wish to commend the unparalleled commitment of the Delta State Government led by the amiable Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa on the socio-economic development of the state as exemplified in his personal commitment in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This noble proactive steps taken by the government have ensured that Delta State remained amongst the states with the lowest number of recorded cases so far in the country.

“As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and to support your efforts towards curtailing the ravaging effects of the pandemic, Neconde Energy Limited, and to a larger extent, the Obijackson Group, had come to donate COVID-19 test kits and medical equipment to the Delta State Government.

“It is our hope that this token contribution will go a long way to support your administrations’ efforts in the effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic in Delta State,” he stated.

Receiving the items, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie thanked Neconde for the donation assuring that the state government would make effect use of the items in the fight against the pandemic.

The SSG while thanking Neconde for the items, lauded the support from the private sector and other donors in the fight against the pandemic called for further support from other corporate bodies to assist the state in the war against the pandemic.

While saying that COVID-19 had thrown everybody off guard, Ebie stressed the need for people to adhere strictly to all measures put in place by the government and the NCDC so as to effectively curtail the spread of the dreaded virus.

“COVID-19 has thrown everybody off balance but it is the response and our ability to put ourselves together and do those things that help us to contain the spread of the virus.

“This we are not able to do without the support of the private sector. We have been getting a lot of support from the private sector both corporate organisations and individuals and we are indeed immensely grateful to each and every one of you that have supported the Delta State Government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thank Neconde Energy for this donation, nothing is ever going to be enough because we really do not know how long this is going to last or where it’s going to take us but one thing is that there is a new world order and we are all getting accustomed to it.

“We are all going to make adjustments both as a government and in our own individual capacity and we will continue to do our best and ensure that we do everything humanly possible to keep Delta and Deltans safe,” he said.

