COVID 19: NAWOJ to observe national day of fast Monday

COMFORT EKELEME

National secretariat of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ),​ has observed with concern, the increasing cases​ of coronavirus​ in the country, inspite of​ concerted efforts to stem the spread.

As a people who believe strongly in the power of the Almighty God, while government and other stakeholders continue to do the needful, NAWOJ there is need to turn and seek divine​ intervention as a matter of necessity.

NAWOJ National Secretariat therefore calls on all Nigerians, especially women and women Journalists in particular, to embark on​ one day fast on Monday 6th April 2020 to pray for God’s​ healing​ powers upon the​ sick and an end to the spread of Covid 19.

In a statement signed by the association’s National Secretary, Ladi Bala, the fast is a clarion call on all and sundry to actively participate in the​ fight for a healthy Nigeria where all citizens​ irrespective of religious or ethnic inclinations live healthier and productive lives for a prosperous nation.

NAWOJ National Secretariat is optimistic that with the nation turning to God in all sincerity ,the looming cloud of Covid 19 will be over , sooner than expected.

