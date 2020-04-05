COVID 19: NAWOJ to observe national day of fast Monday

COMFORT EKELEME
National secretariat of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), has observed with concern, the increasing cases of coronavirus in the country, inspite of concerted efforts to stem the spread.
As a people who believe strongly in the power of the Almighty God, while government and other stakeholders continue to do the needful, NAWOJ there is need to turn and seek divine intervention as a matter of necessity.
NAWOJ National Secretariat therefore calls on all Nigerians, especially women and women Journalists in particular, to embark on one day fast on Monday 6th April 2020 to pray for God’s healing powers upon the sick and an end to the spread of Covid 19.
In a statement signed by the association’s National Secretary, Ladi Bala, the fast is a clarion call on all and sundry to actively participate in the fight for a healthy Nigeria where all citizens irrespective of religious or ethnic inclinations live healthier and productive lives for a prosperous nation.
NAWOJ National Secretariat is optimistic that with the nation turning to God in all sincerity ,the looming cloud of Covid 19 will be over , sooner than expected.
