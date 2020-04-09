COVID-19: NAPS commends health practitioners, warns FG against inviting Chinese doctors

The National Association Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has commended the efforts of the Nigerian medical doctors in combating the spread of the Coronavirus across board.

The Polytechnic students gave the commendation just as they warned the Federal Government against inviting the Chinese medical doctors to assist Nigeria in curbing the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the office of the Public Relations Officer of NAPS, the students said kudos should be given to the Nigerian medical doctors, who they said, should be regarded as heroes for their efforts in curbing the spread of Coronavirus.

The Polytechnic students described the invitation of Chinese doctors to Nigeria by the Federal Government as an embarrassment to the Nigerian medical doctors and other health workers , “who are fighting the pandemic under deplorable working conditions”.

“This invitation is ill-timed and of no overbearing significance considering the fact that whatever experiences the Chinese have can be shared by digital technology through conferencing.

“In rejecting this invitation as a concerned citizen, I recommend that this fund should be invested in our health system and improve a better welfare incentive to the frontline medical personnel.

“I think it’s high time we started appreciating the effort of our local medical potentialities instead of relying countlessly on foreign support. It’s time to stand alone Mr. President”, the NAPS’ statement stated.

