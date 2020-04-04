COVID-19: MURIC commends health workers

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has commended Nigeria’s health workers for their sacrifice, courage and professionalism in the wake of the novel COVID-19.

The Islamic human rights advocacy group made this known in a press statement issued on Friday by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

“We appreciate the role of Nigeria’s health workers in the battle against COVID-19. We commend them for their sacrifice, courage and professionalism. They put their lives on the line to save the rest of us. They are always out there staring death in the face, daring corona virus, so that Nigeria can defeat the dreaded virus. We doff our hats to them.

“Often times they fall victims of the same virus which they are trying to protect Nigerians from. In this regard, we congratulate Professor Jesse Otegbayo, the Chief Medical Director at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, who tested positive for the virus a week ago but became negative yesterday. In the same vein, we pay tribute to the medical doctor and two nurses who contracted the virus from a patient who was rushed to an Abuja hospital a few weeks ago. We wish them full and speedy recovery.

“By the same token, we hail the Lagos state medical team handling the treatment of people infected by COVID-19 for the successes recorded so far in the treatment of infected persons since the outbreak of the dreaded disease. It is on record that apart from the six that were declared free of the virus last week, eleven (11) others were yesterday discharged from the Yaba facility. The Lagos State Government deserves a medal for this feat.

“MURIC calls for a special package for health workers involved in the fight against COVID-19. They are the heroes of the time and they should not make all these sacrifices for nothing. Both the federal and state governments should show appreciation for their performance. It should not just be about civil service rules. This is about life and death and a class of people taking all the risks to make others safe. They need motivation in order to register government’s goodwill.”

