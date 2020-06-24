COVID 19: MTN sends 3.7bn free SMS to 51m subscribers

MTN Nigeria has provided a second update on the utilisation of the free SMS service introduced in April 2020.

The initiative was implemented to ensure that while faced with unprecedented challenges and uncertainties during the initial phases of the COVID-19 outbreak, all MTN’s customers would be able to access loved ones, support systems and information.

As of June 19th , the network has provided 3.71 billion free SMS to more than 51 million subscribers across every state of the Nigerian Federation; which means 75 per cent of all MTN subscribers have now utilised the service during the pandemic.

Commenting on the update, MTN CEO, Ferdi Moolman said: “Having entered the third and final month of this, I am hugely encouraged that so many people nation-wide have made use of the service. The three billion-plus text messages sent so far reflects the importance of communication during times like this, especially for the most vulnerable amongst us. I am grateful to our government and regulators, partners and employees for the roles they have played in making the delivery of this service possible, and encourage our subscribers to continue to make use of it until the end of June.”

For a better society

Total Views: 64 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

