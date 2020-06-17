Covid-19: Mother of twins dies in Imo

Also, a member of the Imo State House of Assembly on Tuesday tested positive for the virus. The Assembly was subsequently shut down for two weeks to allow for its decontamination.

Chairman, Task Force on COVID-19 in the State Prof. Maurice Iwu disclosed this during his weekly press briefing in Owerri.

The lawmaker according to Iwu is presently in isolation with his wife, while test have been directed to be conducted on all the State lawmakers.

Also, while all the lawmakers goes on isolation, the house will be adjourning it’s sitting for two weeks according to the task force chairman to enable the team fumigate the assembly complex.

Meanwhile, Iwu has disclosed that 760 suspected cases of Covid-19 have been tested so far ,135 of which returned positive with total of 92 active cases while 43 he said has been discharged.

According to him, in view of the positive cases recorded in the State the committee will embark on contact tracing to ascertain those who might have contacted the virus.

“It’s sad that we have registered another death, it’s a case of a lady who successfully delivered twins and a positive case from the State House of Assembly.

“This has made us to collect samples from all the lawmakers and their aides , we shall also commence contact tracing and while the house members are in isolation, the house will be shut down for two weeks to enable us fumigate the complex.

“What is happened is not just a health challenge but also a social one, we advise people to continue to maintain the COVID-19 guidelines.” Iwu said.