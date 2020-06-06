COVID-19: Look inward for cure, Bishop Idahosa urges govt

Bishop Isaac Idahosa of ‘God First Ministries Int’l, Illumination Assembly’ has again proven that giving is not about religion but a show of love to everyone.

Also, he has called on the government to encourage Nigerian scientists to produce the right drugs to cure the corona virus pandemic.

In his usual practice to give cheerfully to people, he has distributed palliatives to pastors in Lagos for them to be able to stay afloat during the Covid-19 disease ravaging the world.

He was accompanied by Bishop Dr. Femi Soneye chairman Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN Eti-Osa Province), Pastor Moji and some other pastors.

Speaking at the event, Bishop Idahosa said it is point of duty for believers to strengthen one another, stressing that when God blesses you, the true sign that you’re really blessed is to stretch your hands of fellowship and love to others.

He further explained that when “one is down, every other person is down, and when one is up, all others are up. We have seen light, and the light is to be our brother’s keepers. Jesus Christ said, by this shall all men know you’re my disciples if you have love for one another. That is it. We are provoking to love, and on to good works.

Recall that recently Bishop Idahosa gave relief palliatives comprising food items and cash support to members of the church and the community.

However, this time around the cleric said he was concentrating on ministers of the Gospel. It doesn’t matter where you belong, whether you are a member of PFN, CAN or another denomination or Christian body, we are all brothers and sisters in the fold of Christ. That is why you can see people congregated and more are still coming in, to take the little we have to offer them,” he added.

Explaining that ministers of God are also affected by the adverse effects of the pandemic, he noted “they are human beings too, blood and water flow in their veins. They go to the same market like everyone else, their children go to the same schools. So the effect is the same on everyone. The only difference between ministers of God and other people is the calling and grace. Ministers are humans too. The bible described Elijah as a man of like passion like you.

“Even Jesus during his earthly ministry had similar experience, at a point, they needed money to pay taxes, no money was found, he asked them to go open the mouth of the fish to settle the bills. So ministers are no exemption, we pass through what everyone else passes through.”

On the cure to Covid-19 which he said Is God, intelligence and information gathering, he said Madagascar has been able to find something as a solution.

“We must embrace those who had found solutions. Even within here there are those whose voices are not heard who have copied light into how to proffer solution. Let’s look within, the greatest help is within, the outsiders may not tell you the best you want to hear. We must believe in Africa factor, we must nurture our nature in Africa. God has so blessed Africa with intelligence and wisdom. Let’s value our values.

“While the government is considering the re- opening of worship centres, we as a church must put things in place, there must justice and equity as the church opens”, he stated.

For a better society

Total Views: 78 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

