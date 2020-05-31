COVID-19 lockdown: Pastor Adeboye predicts what pastors will go through next year

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, on Sunday, predicted what will happen in churches next year as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Adeboye, who is the General Overseer Worldwide of RCCG, said pastors should be ready for naming ceremonies in the next nine months due to the lockdown.

He said pastors would be going from house to house to name new born babies.

Papa G.O. as he is popularly referred to, made the remark while speaking on the topic: “Things you must do during lockdown.”

He also urged people to pray, read the bible, meditate and position themselves to receive instruction from God during the lockdown.

According to Adeboye: “A lot of great things are going to come out of this lockdown.

“Let me advise those of you who are pastors, you are resting now, I am busy.

“Get ready because early next year, you’ll be having a lot of naming ceremonies.

“You will be going from house to house naming newborn babies as a result of the lockdown.

“God speaks to people who are not in a hurry to leave his presence.

“You don’t rush out of his presence.”

