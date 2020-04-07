COVID 19: Lock down compliance helps curtail spread – LASG

Lagos State Government has attributed the low number of #COVID19 cases it has recorded when compared to other countries where there is an outbreak of the infection to residents’ level of compliance to the sit-at-home order by the Federal Government.

Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi who stated this today at a news briefing to give update on strategies being implemented to curtail spread of disease noted that the low figures recorded in the State indicates that the strategies adopted and being implemented by the State government is yielding the resources results.

He explained that the State is succeeding in flattening the steep rise in the curve of transmission.

“We are achieving success in delaying the spread of infection and expanding the time needed to impose social distancing and other measures. This is an indication that we are gradually winning the battle against the spread of the disease,” he observed.

While applauding residents for complying with the restriction order, he lamented that some Lagosians still flout the stay-at-home instruction as they are seen engaging in activities which contravene the principle of social distancing and other relevant measures put in place by government to check the spread of the virus.

He advised them to adhere strictly to the order which he said has greatly helped in contact tracing of suspected cases and enabled health workers to respond swiftly in locating infected people within the state.

While assuring residents that Government will continue the aggressive fight against the coronavirus, he revealed that the State has adequate stock of Personal Protection Equipment to manage the cases adding that the Infectious Disease Hospital has 60% of its isolation bed-space still available.

He stated further that the isolation centres in Onikan Stadium which has been completed and delivered will be officially opened tomorrow noting that an additional 180 bed-space facility at the Gbagada General hospital will also be commissioned by the end of the week.

‘’We have enough facilities to manage the situation. We also have enough Personal Protection Equipment in stock for our health workers. Presently, we are still operating from the Mainland Hospital where we still have 60% of our bed-space available. Our Isolation Centers in Onikan Stadium and Gbagada General Hospital will be opened tomorrow and end of the week respectively. We believe this will provide almost 300-bed space,’’ he said.

For a better society

Total Views: 93 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

