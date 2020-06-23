COVID-19: Lagos to capture 6,000 pensioners through online verification exercise

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As part of measures to curtail spread of coronavirus, Lagos Government on Monday said not less than 6,000 persioners would have to undergo online verification exercise to ascertain they are still alive.

The State Commissioner for Establishment, Trainings and Pensions, Mrs Ajibola Ponnle, disclosed this during a press briefing at Bagauda Kaltho, Alausa, Ikeja.

The usual practice was for the concerned pensioners to come in person to have their biometric data captured but with this development, pensioners would do the verification with the use of zoom or webinar at the comfort of their home.

She also disclosed that a total sum of N13.75bn had been paid to the defined retirees as backlog in the last one year.

Ponnle explained that, “The exercise will be open for a period of three weeks on daily basis between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The validation is what we we already have their biomatric data.”

According to her, “Over time, Biometric Verification Exercise of Pensioners tagged ‘I Am Alive” has been one of the major statutory responsibilities of the Civil Service Pensions Office. The exercise is held bi-annually to forestall financial leakages resulting from the payment of monthly pensions to deceased persons. The Exercise involves the physical appearance of pensioners at the specified Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas for verification to ascertain that they are still alive for the collection of their monthly pensions.

“This exercise is important to check leakages, ensure transparency and prevent denying pensioners their statutory entitlements from the government. Let me inform everyone that the ministry has the approval of Mr. Governor to conduct the Year 2020 verification exercise but this could no longer hold in the usual form due to the prevalence of COVID-19 Pandemic. Undertaking the exercise as usual would constitute a breach of the physical distancing rule of the government.

“However, in line with government’s efforts to reduce the effect of COVlD-19 pandemic in the State and ensure physical distancing, the Y2020 biometric verification exercise will now be held virtually (online). This would represent a departure from the usual verification exercise whereby pensioners are expected to be physically present at their respective Local Government Areas for verification.

“The Y2020 online Biometric Verification Exercise of Pensioners will now be done in the Civil Service Pensions Office with verification of all pensioners in batches of Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas. Therein, selected staff will be assigned to conduct online interviews from allocated telepoints or telecentres within the Office for respective pensioners based on their Local Government Area.

“Let me also stress that optimal use of technology will form an integral part of Y2020 biometric verification exercise with the use of Zoom/Skype or any of the Cloud ICT applications to replace the usual physical appearance of pensioners for the” I Am Alive”

validation session of the exercise.

” In view of the foregoing, the Civil Service Pensions Office, CSPO, has concluded plans to make the Y2O2O Online Biometric Verification Exercise a great success and the cooperation of all persons concerned is hereby sought to make this first-of-its-kind initiative achievable.

“The modalities for this online verification involve the pensioners using any of the online applications specified by this office (Zoom/Skype) to have access to officials, who would want an audio-visual communication with them to verify their documents and the fact that they are alive. This will be done through an assigned ID number/Password,” the Commissioner stated.

