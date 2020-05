Lagos State Government has quarantined 39 Nigerian evacuees from Ghana.

The returnees and 12 others from different West African countries were camped in the Badagry area of the state and have begun the 14-day isolation supervised by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, who made this known on Sunday via Twitter, said the state government took up the cost of their quarantine period including lodging and feeding.

