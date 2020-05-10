COVID-19: Lagos lawmaker complements Sanwo-Olu’s effort on palliatives

As part of efforts to cushion the effects of the partial lockdown ordered by Federal Government, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Jude Odimogu has distributed food items to his constituents.

The lawmaker who is representing Oshodi-Isolo II, while delivering the food items, which include bags of rice, tubers of yam and undisclosed amount of money explained that the gesture was in fulfilment of his campaign promises that the welfare of his constituents is paramount to him.

Idimogu who is a House Committee Chairman on Wealth Creation and Employment, said the gesture is aimed at complementing the efforts of the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu in assisting citizens of the state to overcome the hardship and hunger occasioned by COVID-19.

Recall that Idimogu had distributed hand sanitizers and facemasks to the people and encouraged them to adhere strictly to all government directive to ensure that we curtail the community transmission of the disease.

He said: “I am doing this to ameliorate the hardship caused by this deadly pandemic, and also intend to periodically assist more members of the constituency especially the poor of the poorest amongst us. While the foodstuff may not be enough to take the people through this tough time, I hope it would go a long way in assisting them.

“I have decided to always come to the aid of my people in times of need, because of the strong covenant I had with God to assist mankind before I was even elected to represent the good people of Oshodi/Isolo constituency ll. As government has started gradual easing of the lockdown, we will continue to sensitize our people on their personal hygiene to curb the community transmission of the virus”.

