COVID-19: Lagos Anglican Diocese donates to Lagos govt

The Lagos Diocese of the Anglican Church has donated various food and other essential items directly to the weak and vulnerable in the state coupled with medical supplies to support the state in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Diocesan & Missioner of the Diocese, The Rt. (Dr.) Rev. Humphrey B. Olumakaiye in a letter addressed to Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the donation was apart from the Five Million Naira already paid by the Church Province into the designated account provided by the state government.

The items donated are: 500 bags of 12.5kg rice; 500 bags of 5kg rice; 450 bags of 2kg garri; 20 bags of 50kg rice; and 43 cartons of different sizes of vegetable oil.



Other items are: 28 bags of sugar; 20 cartons of spaghetti; 50 cartons of noodles; nine cartons of Macaroni; 34 cartons of milk; 25 cartons of beverage (Milo and Ovaltine); Lorry load of water and 75 cartons of sanitizer and other medical kits.



The Anglican Diocese said the items were “to cushion the unsettling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on many families in Lagos State”.



“We commend and appreciate the great work you have been doing, since the outbreak of the pandemic. A great leader is known during the time of crises, you have demonstrated an uncommon leadership strait.



“We deem it necessary, as a Diocese to lend our own support for the laudable efforts of the government to cushion the unsettling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on many families in Lagos State.



“Apart from the Five Million Naira (N5,000,000.00) already paid by our Province into the designated account provided by the government, we are donating various food and other essential items directly to the weak and vulnerable in the state coupled with medical supplies to support the state in the fight against this pandemic.

“We want to assure you that we are not just supporting you physically, our prayers are assured and we know that we will overcome this challenge soonest.

We pray that God will continue to give you sound health and wisdom as you lead this state in Jesus name. We are always proud of you.”, the Diocese stated in the letter addressed to Governor Sanwo-Olu.

For a better society

Total Views: 96 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

