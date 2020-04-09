COVID-19: Kwara Committee announces total lockdown

Following the confirmation of two persons testing positive to coronavirus in the State and contact tracing of 75 people in isolation, the Kwara State government has announced a total shut down of the state from vehicular movements and all other businesses from 6pm on Friday.

The state Deputy Governor and Chairman of the state Technical Committee on the Prevention of COVID-9, Mr. Kayode Alabi, made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen in Ilorin.

According to him banks and food items shops will be allowed to open only on Mondays, Wednesday, and Friday between the hours of 10am and 2pm.

Mr. Alabi also warned against the stigmatization of persons Suspected to have been infected with COVID-19.

He said the state government will prosecute anyone caught in the act.

He appealed to the families of those who had contact with the COVID-9 index case in the state to present themselves for test.

The Deputy Governor said the case at the isolation center is stable and receiving adequate attention.

He said everything was being done to prevent further spread of the disease in the state.

Mr. Alabi, however, urged the residents of the state to ensure they observed all rules guiding on the Prevention if the pandemic.

