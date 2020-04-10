COVID-19: IPMAN appeal to FG on accessibility to bank transaction’s window

The National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to grant marketers the window to bank transactions for petroleum products operations.

Okoronkwo said this became urgent and necessary as members complaints inability to access banks for cash lodgment received from sales at their various filling stations, while commended the President for the exempted granted petroleum products sector to operate at this time of a national partial shutdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

This, he said was indeed a good gesture in ensuring the security of life and properties in the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to Daily Champion signed by the National Operations Controller of IPMAN, Mr. Mike Osatuyi,

The statement requested the President to direct the relevant Ministry, Government agencies and the financial institutions concerned in the country to create a window for partial banking transactions to enable stock replenishment as some customers are not 100 percent e-banking compliance.

“As we all know, the rural and some urban car owners and domestic petroleum product users deal on a cash basis and this entails cash lodgement transactions.

“Many commercial banks refused to open shop even for noncash transactions which has affected stock replenishment for IPMAN members nationwide.

“The intervention of the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is required at this national trying period,” the statement added.

Osatuyi also commended all IPMAN members nationwide for opening their stations for service despite the present health and logistic challenges in the country.

He said that IPMAN national executives also commended the leadership of NNPC, MOMAN, DAPPMA, NUPENG, PTD, NARTO, the Inspector General of police, the Comptroller General of Nigeria Custom for their sacrifices at this global and national trying period.

Osatuyi enjoined all IPMAN member to open for businesses and kit there staffs in the stations and the operations staff with Ipman member identity card or the filling station identity card in case of any security check on the highway.

He implored the security personnel to be civil and tolerance in their duties, while appealing to all IPMAN members to sell petrol at the official price of between N123.50k and N125.00 per litre.

“IPMAN also stand with all Nigerians and the Federal Government in this trying period.

“We commend the efforts of the Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), all state governments and Federal Government and wish to reassure them of our commitment towards effective distribution of petroleum product across the nooks and cranny of the country will not be compromised.

” We appeal to Nigerians to adhered to government directives and maintain regular hygienic, sanitary practices as well as social distancing “. he said.

Osatuyi commended the management of NNPC under the leadership of Mallam Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director for assuring marketers of sufficient and prompt petroleum distribution.

