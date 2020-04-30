COVID-19: INEC deploys 40 additional vehicles to fight pandemic

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has deployed about 40 additional vehicles in response to request by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on combating COVID-19 for more vehicles to support the national emergency against the pandemic.

In a statement on Wednesday, the National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye said, “Thirty (30) pick up vans have been deployed to Kano to facilitate the movement of medical personnel for massive contact tracing and testing in the State while nine (9) vehicles have been assigned to Plateau State.

“The Commission wishes to reassure Nigerians that we will continue to join hands with all agencies and stakeholders to combat COVID-19 in the country. At the same time, we wish to reiterate our appeal to all citizens to stay safe by complying with the advise of the medical authorities.”

