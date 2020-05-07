Covid-19: INEC boosts task force’ efforts with 150 vehicles

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has deployed a total of 150 vehicles for the logistics needs of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

This figure was inclusive of the 20 additional vehicles from it’s fleet deployed to Sokoto state to help in facilitating the operation of the medical personnel.

In a statement on Wednesday, the INEC Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye said, “Further to its avowed commitment to support the national effort at combating the Coronavirus pandemic, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the deployment of 20 additional vehicles from its fleet to assist with the logistics needs of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“The 20 additional pick up vans, which are being released at the request of the Task Force, will be deployed to Sokoto State to facilitate the movement of medical personnel for contact tracing.

“The Commission will continue to collaborate with all agencies and stakeholders to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. We appeal to all citizens to join in this by complying with the advice of the medical authorities and observing all protocols and directives issued by them.”

