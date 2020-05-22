COVID -19: INEC approves policy on conducting elections in pandemic period

…To engage critical stakeholders on Edo, Ondo guber polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved its “Policy on Conducting Elections in the Context of COVID-19 Pandemic”.

The general purpose of the Policy is to enable officials and staff of the Commission to understand and respond adequately to the challenges of conducting elections in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide a guide for engagement with stakeholders as they prepare for elections.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barrister Festus Okoye in a statement said the clean copy of the policy document, which will be released on Monday 25th May 2020, covers health and legal issues, election planning and operations, election day and post-election activities, voter registration, political parties, election observation, electoral security and deployment of technology.

He said “Conducting elections in a pandemic such as COVID-19 is yet uncharted waters. Only very few jurisdictions have any experience with this. That notwithstanding, the Commission is committed to conducting all elections that are due within the extant legal framework.

“However, in so doing it will put a premium on public safety and mitigation of health risks from COVID-19. Citizens must be assured that they will be safe while participating as voters, candidates and officials.

“The Commission remains committed to raising public confidence in the electoral process in spite of the challenges posed by the pandemic and to regularly communicate its actions and challenges to the public.”

Concerning the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States scheduled for 19th September 2020 and 10th October 2020 respectively, he said the Commission will flag off robust engagements with its critical stakeholders to present the Policy Document.

To this end,, he added that the Commission will meet with: Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Saturday, 30th May 2020;, Political Parties on Monday, 1st June 2020;, Civil Society Groups on 2nd June 2020; and the Media on 3rd June 2020.

According to Okoye, the provisions of the Policy on Conducting Elections in the Context of the COVID-19 Pandemic shall also apply to the conduct of bye -elections to fill five vacant seats in the Senate, four in some states House of Assembly across seven states of the federation.

Bye – elections are to be conducted in Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Imo North Senatorial District ,Plateau South Senatorial District, Cross River North Senatorial District, Nganzai State Constituency, Borno State, Bayo State Constituency, Borno State, Nasarawa Central State Constituency, Nasarawa State and Bakori State Constituency, Katsina State.

