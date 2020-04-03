COVID-19: I’m not sharing cash to poor, vulnerable Nigerians – Atiku

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has distanced himself from a notice making the rounds on social media, which claims he will share money to poor and vulnerable Nigerians amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Atiku in a statement on Thursday, said any link asking for the bio-data of Nigerians as beneficiaries of monetary palliative was fake.

The statement signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, insisted that it was another ploy to defraud people.

“The website address, https//www.atikufoundation.online, given by the scammers for individuals to apply, is unknown to the former Vice-President.

“As a patriotic and law-abiding citizen, the Waziri Adamawa has pledged his modest public donation to the Federal Government through the Priam Group. In addition, he has proposed stimulus package for the most vulnerable for consideration by government,” it read in part.

