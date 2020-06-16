COVID-19 guidelines still in force -Osun police command

FRANCIS EZEDIUNO

The Osun State Police Command has announced that the government order and guidelines against the Coronavirus pandemic in the state is still in force.

This was made known in a statement signed by DSP Opalola Yemisi Olawoyin JP, Police Public Relations Officer for the command.

The statement maintained that highlights of these guidelines and social distancing restriction on inter-state movement still remained in force except when it became unavoidably necessary.

It explained that night curfew, use of face masks in public places, observance of personal hygiene such as regular washing of hands with soap and running water as well as usage of alchol-based hand sanitisers.

Also, the Commissioner Of Police, Undie J. Adie PSC (+) has directed police personnel to ensure total enforcement of the guidelines as non-compliance will elicit sanction.

