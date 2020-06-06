COVID-19: Group donates medical equipment to Edo govt

ISESELE EZEKIEL, Benin

A group under the platform, Coalition Against Covid-19 (CA Covid-19) has take donated hospital equipment worth millions of naira to Edo State Government as part of its nationwide contribution to contain the corona virus pandemic.

State commissioner for health, Dr Patrick Okundia represented by the permanent secretary, ministry of health, Iziene Asogun received the donation at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin City

Spokesman for the donors, Mr, Patrick Okoroda, Zonal Head, Edo Zone 3, Zenith Bank, said the gesture was borne out of the coalition’s commitment to ensure every state in the country is equipped to curb the Covid-19 pandemic

Items donated are: 2 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, 150 beds and mattresses, mobile X-ray, mobile ultra sound, some respirators and oxygen cylinder, amongst others.

Okoroda who expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation from the state government for putting the equipment into use already said the Coalition will bring in more equipment.

He said: “The Coalition chose Stalla Obassanjo Hospital as its base in Edo. We equip the hospital with medical equipment that they will use to enable them fight the pandemic. Every state is equipped by the Coalition to fight the pandemic”

“The Coalition is a group of persons who have the interest of this country to see that virtually people secure their health, so when the pandemic came up some funds were raised to buy and supply equipment to different states to fight the pandemic”

On his part, the permanent secretary, ministry of health, Dr. Iziene Asogun who acknowledged the supply of the medical equipment appreciated the Coalition for identifying with the state government at a difficult time and moment.

For a better society

Total Views: 60 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

