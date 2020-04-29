COVID-19: Gov. Wike sacks beggars from Rivers

Government of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has sent 150 homeless wanderers and beggars out of the state.

The vagrants were sent back to their home states in the North, Niger Republic, Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom States.

This is part of the government’s measures to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Through its Ministry of Social Welfare, State government profiled the affected persons and sent them to their states and country of origin

This was disclosed by the state’s Commissioner for Social Welfare, Mrs. Inime Aguma on Tuesday.

Aguma led other officials of the ministry to profile all the vagrants before they were evacuated to their states and local government areas of origin.

The commissioner disclosed that the evacuation exercise was not discriminatory and but designed to protect Rivers people.

She pointed out that the exercise was not targeted at any ethnic group, but was aimed at removing vagrants capable of spreading virus on the streets.

She noted that adequate arrangements were being made to ensure that the vagrants were transported to their respective locations in dignity.

Recall that Wike, while addressing the state on Monday, had directed the commissioner to deport all vagrants to their states of origin.

According to him, “We have also directed the Commissioner of Social Welfare to round-up and deport all vagrants, including the almajiris, to their states of origin to protect our people from the threat they present to the transmission of this pandemic.”

For a better society

Total Views: 77 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

