COVID-19: Give Nigerians bags of rice, sanitizers, masks amid Coronavirus – Arewa youths charges Buhari

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, has charged the Federal Government to distribute hand sanitizers, face masks and bags of rice to Nigerians, amid the Coronavirus scare.

AYCF President-General, Yerima Shettima advised the government to produce hand sanitizers, masks and distribute them from house to house across the country as a means of containing the spread of COVID-19.

Shettima, who was reacting to the stay-at-home and social distancing order by government, stressed that such measures will be effective if Nigerians can feed properly while in isolation.

In a chat , the AYCF President-General said: “What are the proactive measures? If the government can’t give incentives to Nigerians, at least they should be able to produce some of those sanitary things like sanitizers, masks and so on and share from house-to-house.

“They should also share this their local rice which they have been using as propaganda, give each house one bag to show concern. How many are we in this country that they can’t afford to give each family a bag or two bags of rice?

“So where lies the hope of the common man? What has the government done to help the common people.

“Be rest assured that if Nigerians stay at home for a few days and can’t feed themselves well, they would undermine the effect of Coronavirus and return to the street because they can’t stand it. People will prefer to come out and die on the street while looking for their livelihood than stay indoors.

“So no matter how the government thinks it’s going to restrict movement, it will be so impossible in this country because people are already suffering and dying of hunger.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, had disclosed that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria now stands at 46.

