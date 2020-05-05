COVID-19: Gen Bajowa distributes food Items, face masks, cash to Okitipupa LG residents

A former Permanent secretary, Ministry of Defence, General Olu Bajowa (rtd), has distributed over 9,000 food packages and face masks to residents of Okitipupa Local Government, to curtail further spread of coronavirus in Ondo state.

Also, Bajowa distributed cash gifts to traditional rulers, widows, elderly and other indigent residents to ensure everyone adheres strictly to the preventive measures recommended by global health officials.

A breakdown of the palliatives distribution, which kicked off in the ancient city of Igbotako, included 3,000 food packages to assist residents stay at home while 6,000 face masks were distributed for residents to protect themselves outside their homes.

Gen Bajowa in his remarks, urged the people to abide by the preventive measures which include regular handwashing, maintaining of social distancing, embracing the stay-at-home policy and wearing of face mask whenever they are leaving their homes.

The retired officer, who is the Jagunmolu of Ikaleland said: ” This is to identify myself with our people in Okitipupa Local Government Area, during this trying and challenging period of the ravaging Worldwide Corona Virus Disease, which has necessitated government policy on Lock Down of Nigeria.

“I would like to advise that our people should abide by the directives of government by regularly washing their hands, maintaining Social Distancing, Staying at Home and Wearing of Face Mask if they must go out.

“In other to assist in cushioning the pains and hardships imposed on our people as a result of the government’s Lockdown policy, I am providing as palliatives to various households, 3,000 relief food packages, 6,000 face masks and a cash token as welfare to each beneficiary, amongst whom are mostly the widows, the elderly and the indigents.

While appealing to Ikale Indigenes in the country and in diaspora to extend a hand of compassion to the indigents during the pandemic, Bajowa stressed that the distribution was his own way to support the government in fighting COVID-19.

One of the beneficiaries, the Majuwa of Moribodo kingdom, Oba Adeoye Idepefo, commended the retired military officer for considering the Ikales at this time, saying, they are proud of him and that his kind gesture means a lot to them.

Also to ensure more Ondo indigents adhere to the state government’s stay-at-home policy, the Ojagbulegun from the source partnered his wife, the Regent of Ayeka Kingdom, Princess (Bar) Oluyemi Bajowa and distributed food palliatives ranging from beans, rice, face masks, cash gifts to indigenes and non indigenes including Ijaws and Urhobo within the Ayeka Kingdom.

For the indigenes, the distributions, which left smiles on many residents, were done in line with family ties in the Kingdom.

Responding on behalf of the Ijaw community, Apostle Isreal Muleboh, commended the regent and her husband for distributing coronavirus palliatives to the non- indigenes in Ayeka Kingdom.

According to him, the non-indigenes will continue to pledge their loyaly to her because during her reign as the regent, she has brought relative peace to Ayeka Kingdom and its environs.

The regent of Erinje, Prince Adekanoye Omogberuwa, urged other Ikale indigenes to emulate the Bajowa’s gesture, saying, this will assist the entire Ikale land not to feel the effect of this pandemic.

