COVID-19: Gates to Mosques, Churches reopened in Ondo with conditions

He said the implementation of the resumption of activities will be gradual and systematic.Akeredolu also disclosed that four new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the state.

Among the four persons according to the governor was an official of the State Command of the Nigeria Correctional Centre.

However, Akeredolu said, “As agreed with religious leaders, in specific terms, worship centres are to commence their main activities with effect from this Friday.

Such approvals, he said are not blanket and without restrictions, rather they are to be guided by the following which are derived from the general response protocols on COVID-19 nationally.

According to him, “Only weekly Friday Jumat services and Sunday Church services will commence in the first instance. Other daily programmes within the week are not yet approved for take-off.

“Religious leaders and administrators must ensure strict compliance with the social and physical distancing in the places of worship.

“In the case of churches, not more than three people are expected to sit on a pew while the equivalent applies to the sitting positions in the mosques and other worship centres as well.

“Water and soap must be provided at all entries into the centres or halls of worship. All worshipers must be made to wash their hands in the standard pattern approved and practised since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Hand sanitizers must be provided and used by each worshipper at every entry point to the centres and at other convenient points within the premises.

“All worshippers and workers inside the centres and within the premises must wear face masks properly for the duration of the service.

“Churches, mosques and other religious centres must regularly decontaminate and sanitise the premises, facilities and equipment before and after the services.

Akeredolu added that 13 persons suffering from the pandemic had already been discharged from the hospital, while six persons were still being treated at the isolation centre.

On the resumption of religious activities, the Chief Imam of Ikare-Akoko,Sheik Abbas Abubakar and Chairman, Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs in Akoko Northwest local government, Sheik Basiru Aminu urged Muslim faithful not to abuse the opportunity offered them by the governor.

Also, Prophet Alex Omojowo of Celestial Church of Christ(CCC) Calvary Parish, Olokun,Agbaluku, Arigidi and Pastor Babatunde One of CAC Canaan land,Alapata,Ikare assured the governor that all protocols guiding the spreading of the pandemic would be observed in their churches in addition to their fervent prayers.

