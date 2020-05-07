COVID-19: First batch of Nigerians return from Dubai

256 Nigerians have arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, from Dubia.

The Chairman of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made this known on her Twitter page.

The aircraft landed at the airport at 7.40 p.m. on Wednesday.

They had earlier been scheduled to arrive the airport at 3.00 p.m. but due to one of the passengers, who went into labour, the plane had to make a U-turn to UAE.

Dabiri reiterated that all returnees will be tested for COVID-19

“Welcome home! NCDC officials addressing stranded Nigerian returnees from Dubai. They will be proceeding to a location for compulsory isolation.

“ All 256 tested negative for COVID-19 before boarding from Dubai.”

Meanwhile, over 4,000 Nigerians are waiting to be evacuated across the world back home, Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, confirmed on Monday.

For a better society

Total Views: 70 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

