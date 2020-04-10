COVID-19: First Bank, Adron Homes, Ladoja, Adeojo, Oseni, others donate to Oyo’s Endowment Fund

…as fund hits N200m mark

….Food, other items donations worth millions received

…curfew remains in force—Govt

Barely a week after the Oyo State COVID-19 Endowment Fund was set up, donations from corporate organisations, religious groups and individuals from within and outside the State have continued to flow in.

As of April 8, 2020, the funds in the three accounts domiciled in First Bank, UBA and Unity Bank stand at N200 million, while donations in food items and other materials worth close to N50 million have also been received.

This was as the State Government said that the 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew imposed by Governor Seyi Makinde as part of measures to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 remained in force in the state.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the government will inform the general public if there will be a review to the curfew arrangement.

According to the statement, First Bank of Nigeria, ADRON Homes and Properties Ltd donated N20 million each; a former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja and former governorship hopeful of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), who is now a chieftain of the PDP, Engr. Aderemi Oseni, donated N10 million each.

One of the founding leaders of the PDP in the state, Alhaji Yekini Adeojo and the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), donated N5 million each.

Besides the cash donations, some groups, corporate entities and individuals have also made donations such as foodstuffs, drinks and other items worth millions to the state’s Food Security and Emergency Task Force.

Some of the food products donated to the state include rice, beans, garri, yam and vegetable oil, among others.

Other items donated to the state government include hand sanitisers, medical items, knapsack sprayers and buckets.

The statement also indicated that details of the donations have been published on Oyo State website: www.oyostate.gov.ng as of April 8, 2020.

The statement also indicated that the Kola Daisi Foundation and Protogy Global Services donated N1 million each.

Other donations, according to Adisa, included those of the PDP candidate for the Ibadan North House Federal Constituency House of Representatives seat, Chief Ademola Omotoso, who donated N500,000; Seven-Up Bottling Company (N500,000) and Muraina Abdullahi (N500,000).

Updates from the Food Security and Emergency COVID-19 Task Force, which is responsible for receiving food donations also show that different organisations and individuals including NPG Farms, Farm Connect Agribusiness Industry Ltd, Fan Milk PLC, Agro Park, Niji Farms, SUMAL Foods Ltd, Nigerian Baptist Convention and WEMA Bank donated different food items to the state.

Other donations in food items and other materials, the statement said, came from: Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Dr. Sola Adeduntan, a Director with First Bank Plc, Dr. Kola Adesina, Group CEO, Saharan Power, Lagos, CAPS Feed, Seven-Up Bottling Company, Poultry Association of Nigeria, Oyo State chapter, IBEDC and Glister Success Ltd.

According to the statement, all donations were those updated on the official website of the state as of 8 April, adding that Governor Makinde was full of appreciations to the donors.

