COVID-19: Firm Warns of Looming e-Waste Crisis in Nigeria

UGO AMADI

E-Terra Technologies Limited has warned of e-waste crisis which it described as an­other looming crisis which consequence will also have significant health and finan­cial impact similar to the prevailing corona pandemic.

This is as Nigeria continues to grapple with lose of lives, financial and material chal­lenges as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

In a statement issued by Dr. Ifeanyi Ochonogor, managing director , E-Terra Technologies, he urged Nigerians to obey the authorities and adhere strictly to the stay at home order and maintain the basic hygiene of hand washing and use of sanitizers,

“in addition to other social distance regulations like the use of face masks should they have cause to go out, as the restriction eases. We must admit that these are perilous times, and as concerted efforts are made by relevant stakeholders to flatten the curve of infection and ultimately defeat this virus, we equally encourage all humanity to put their faith in science and rational behaviour rather than irra­tional fears and conspiracy theories” he added.

“For us as company, it has been a season of mounting tragedies. Our electronic waste Material Recovery and Recycling Facility (MRRF) located at Abule-Ado area of Lagos was badly devastated by the most recent pipeline explosion within the Abule-Ado Precincts. We have so far, committed over N5 mil­lion to the renovation of the facility as it constitutes the most essential component in our recycling value chain. Then came the pandemic and ensuing lockdown.

“As the pioneering e-waste company in Nigeria, we will not allow these challenges to break our resolve nor blur our vision and commitment to the Nigerian people and the environment. We find it compelling even in this turbulent time to issue this advisory to the general pub­lic of another looming crisis which consequence will also have significant health and financial impact similar to the prevailing corona pan­demic.”

Ochonogor said that steady technological ad­vancement in the modern world has been made our lives easier, simpler and faster in so many ways with the progressive invention of electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) such as personal computers (PCs), mobile phones, scanners, printers and televisions to mention but few.

For a better society

Total Views: 82 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

