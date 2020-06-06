COVID-19: Fidelity Bank donates N10m to Kano

The management of Fidelity Bank Plc has donated N10 million to Borno Government for the prevention and control of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Mr Hassan Imam, Executive Director, Northern operation of the bank who presented the cheque on Friday in Kano, said that the gesture was part of the bank’s social responsibility and contribution to the fight against the dreaded disease.

Imam, who lauded the commitment of the state government said that the gesture would go a long way in supporting the fight against the pandemic.

He assured the state government that the bank would be an active partner in the fight against the virus and called for a concerted effort by all stakeholders.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje who received the cheque thanked the management of the bank for the donation.

Ganduje said that the N10 million would go a long way in complementing ongoing efforts by the state government in containing the virus.

The governor advised other organisations to emulate the bank, while assuring that the donation would be juiciously utilised.

Meanwhile, the governor also received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from Chinese Business Community in Kano.

The leader of the delegation, Mr Zhiu Bin who presented the items said that the PPE would help the state government in combating the virus.

The items donated include 5,000 test kits, 126,000 disposable protective mask, 660 protective clothes, 660 face shield and 1,800 KN 95 mask.

