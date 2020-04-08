COVID- 19: FG names eradication support bank accounts

PAULETTE ORJIME, Abuja

THE Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has released names of five commercial banks where financial support made regarding the eradication of COVID-19 could be paid into.

In a statement made available to Daily Champion on Tuesday in Abuja and endorsed by the Director Information, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, the move is in a bid to ensure seamless coordination and collection of the various financial donations made to eradicate COVID-19 and also in line with the current administration’s resolve to entrench efficiency, transparency and accountability in public finance management system.

“According to the Accountant General of the Federation, the designated collection account name is: FGN COVID-19 ERADICATION SUPPORT ACCOUNT.” The banks and their respective account numbers are as follows:

“Zenith Bank Account Number – 1017231692; Access Bank Account Number -1385400542 and GTBank Account Number – 0574639933. First Bank of Nigeria Account Number – 2035403735 and United Bank for Africa Account Number -1022761737”.

The AGF further said in line with the Federal Government’s financial regulations, the funds will be released by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to the Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19 according to the exigency of demand.

Idris, who commended individuals and organizations that have so far supported the Federal Government’s effort in eradicating COVID-19, urged good-spirited individuals and organizations that wish to support the government to pay into the designated bank accounts.

