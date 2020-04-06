Covid-19; FG continues Igbo marginalization with relief material, fund disbursement- Igbo group

According to its National President, Chief Mike Ikegulu-Onugha,”the relief materials and money donated are being shared only to the North”.

“This is a global virus addicting every country and in Nigeria only in the North that the Federal Government is sharing the donations.

This is continuation of the marginalization that prompted the birth of various Igbo agitation groups for Biafran state”

“Even at this critical period Igbo marginalization has continued and

tomorrow you tell me that the civil war has ended, it has not, it is

still not one Nigeria”

On the way out of this virus he reiterated that people should embark on fervent prayers and adhere to the needful as directed by the three tiers of government in a bid to escape from the deadly coronavirus now spreading like wild fire globally.

Cautioning the people, its National Chairman, Chief Ikegulu-Onugha, said, “People should watch and pray, keep watching out and praying hard, you will see that such a thing does not come because something that has no cure, how do you really combat it. But most important thing is anybody who has fever, cough, carter, should go to the nearest hospital for investigation so that we can be able to meet with the report of any viral disease”.

On the allegation that the constant killings nationwide may be part of the islamization agenda of Mr President, he reiterated that, “there is no islamization, Buhari himself may not necessarily have hand in it, but the truth is that he has lost control because there is no way you can be Chief security of a nation that is under going what Nigeria is under going and you go in and sleep, that is the truth, so Imeobi Igbo Forum is advocating for restructuring of the federation where each zone or each State will take care of its security, the national security apparatus has not really given us what we want in all ways, is it Boko Haram, is it in armed robbery, is it in people moving from one part of the country to the other”

“Safety of people moving from one place to the other is paramount.

This national security outfit has not delivered, so we feel that the

best thing that will happen is for us to have our restructuring and

each zone goes to manage its own security. Can you imagine in a

situation where the Chief security of the State who is the governor

cannot direct security officers as chief security officer because the

commissioner of police is not really in truth, under him and so it

becomes necessary for us to seek for a new agenda in new order and that new order will be order of having a new structure of federation”.

“A lot of terrible things are happening in Delta State, the

Ignorant people there are really under siege but I am happy the other day that south south have agreed to set up their own security outfit, I believe if they can do it as the south west has done maybe there will be a new lease of life for people who are living there”.

“But most important is for us to be really part of our own security so people will have their own internal security that will be able to help them in securing their lives and properties”

“There will be fresh blood, fresh hands and new faces with

international connections and ideas, people who are buoyant will need to sponsor them.

Also on zoning he said, “we have heard so much about the zoning,

zoning is good but it never throws out the best, the God of Anambra

has a way of solving it for us. See how people have been coming out of each election. People have contested from all zones but at the end of the day it has quietly been zoned, without anybody interfering, there has never been any meeting where people talked about zoning in Anambra State. But the thing has been going as if it has been zoned despite interference, the last time. we feel that we need the best person to come out now to rule Anambra State.

We have so many good hands, so many intelligent people in Anambra State, those who have the guts not those who will be picked out somewhere and come home and will be advised to be a governor.

