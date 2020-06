The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, stated this during the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing on Saturday in Lagos.

The briefing took place following an Aero Contractors plane dry test run flight from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja to the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

The test run in the two airports was to determine their readiness for the resumption of domestic flight operations across the country.

Sirika noted that passengers for domestic and international flights will arrive three and five hours respectively before boarding and all protocol guidelines will be observed.

Passengers will be asked to identify themselves and remove their masks briefly for confirmation.

“Nobody not permitted to travel will access the airport, adding that the new airport security operatives, who have been trained to handle it, will ensure compliance with the help of K9,” Sirika said.