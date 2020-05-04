COVID-19: FCT residents caught up in gridlock as lockdown eases

Some commuters at the Nyanya-Mararaba axis of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), were on Monday caught up in a gridlock occasioned by tight security checks on the road.

President Muhammadu Buhari had announced the easing of the lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and the FCT following the Coronavirus outbreak in the country on May 4th.

The easing of the lockdown, however, caused gridlock in some parts of Abuja.

Some commuters speaking to NAN expressed their frustrations moving around Abuja.

“I thought there are just supposed to be a few persons allowed to go to work today, but it appears as if all the people residing in Mararaba and Nyanya today decided to go to town.

“I left Masaka (a satellite town in Nasarawa and close to FCT) since 6:00 a.m.

“This is 10:30 a.m. and I am still here in Nyanya with no sign that I will get to work today,’’ Miss Ruth Dangana, personnel of the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja, told NAN.

A civil servant identified as Innocent Raymond said he left his home around 7:00 a.m. but was stuck in traffic at Nyanya for more than three hours.

“I learnt that the security agencies are carrying out checks to ensure that people adhere to the precautionary measures put in place by the government as a precondition for easing the lockdown.

“At least they should have made it quick and efficient; leaving people stuck in traffic for so many hours has made rubbish of the aim of the whole plan.

“People’s safety, as you can see, cannot be guaranteed in this type of situation as social distancing cannot be observed.

“No one can ensure absolute safety in this situation,’’ Raymond said.

Others who also spoke with NAN urged the authorities concerned to revise the plan with a view to easing the traffic congestion and ensuring people’s safety.

We recalls that the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, had reeled out guidelines on conducting businesses, transportation in the territory.

He had warned taxis to load only three passengers at a time and directed that everyone must put on masks and observe physical distancing.

