Covid-19: FCMB donates 1000 bags of 5Kg rice to Imo

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Plc has joined the list of corporate entities that have made donations to support Imo State Government in providing palliatives to its citizens, following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Receiving FCMB’s 1000 bags of 5kg rice in government House, Owerri, Wednesday, on behalf of Governor Hope Uzodimma, the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie expressed deep appreciation to the bank for its magnanimity.

He said the pandemic has taught Nigerians a lesson of generosity, brotherhood and communalism, which will be essential in future endeavours.

“This singular act of generosity shows that you have a soul, passion and empathy for fellow citizens. We only pray God to continue to prosper and replenish your purse a million folds,” Anyaehie said.

Speaking earlier while presenting the items, the representative of FCMB, Mr. Chinedu Anyanwu said the bank, in line with what it has done at the centre and other states where it does business, decided to support the effort of the Imo State Government in cushioning the effects of coronavirus lockdown on the masses.

Anyanwu said the donation is the first phase of what the bank plans to do, as “the bank will still come back with the second phase.”

He commended Governor Uzodimma and members of the Covid-19 Taskforce in Imo State on their dexterity in contending the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state, insisting that Imo has done well so far in the fight.

For a better society

Total Views: 72 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

