COVID-19: Face shields not enough protection – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said the use of face shields is not sufficient to protect anyone from contracting COVID-19.

It, however, said face shields should be used together with face masks to make it more effective.

NCDC Director-General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, stated this during Thursday’s media briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

“There has been an increasing use of face shields to protect you or the population from the transmission of COVID-19.

“I also like to advise that face shields are great, but they should be used in addition to face masks and not in place of them.

“We can gradually over the next few days evolve out of the shields and back to masks,” Ihekweazu said.

As at Friday morning, there are 22,614 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

A total of 7,822 patients have been discharged, while 549 deaths have been recorded.

