COVID-19: Esa-Oke residents benefit from ‘Internal’ Palliative Packages

DAMISI OJO,Akure.

Reprieve had come the way of Vulnerable and the needy residents of Esa-Oke community in Osun State over the prevailing lock-down occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

Having waited endlessly for the purported palliatived package from the state government,well meaning Esa-Oke Sons and Daughters as well as Stakeholders of St.Paul’s Anglican Church,Esa-Oke resolved to donate relief materials to their kinsmen and church members respectively.

The development is to cushion the effect of the hardship resulting into protracted hunger and starvation.

Over 1,000 residents benefitted from the package made up of rice beans and other food items amounting to several thousands of Naira.

According to one of the Coordinators of the package and former Permanent Secretary in Lagos State,Ayo Adediran, the group decided to provide the food stuffs as relief measure to pauperised residents in the ancient community.

He said 1000 bags of rice were shared to various groups including Owa-Omiran’s Palace,Aged/ Elderly Persons,Security Personnel,Sick/Pregnant Women/Widow,Persons with Disability,and Central Mosque.

Other beneficiaries were Anglican Church,The Apostolic Church,Methodist Church, Catholic Mission,Youth Centre and others with reasonable sharing formular.

Adediran said the gesture was devoid of political coloration and evenly distributed.

Besides,the mother church in Esa-Oke, St Paul’s Anglican Church through its critical Stakeholders including Church Elders/Council-of-Chiefs distributed bags of rice,beans,and Onions to over 500 of its congregation.

Its Vicar-in-Charge,Ven Joseph said the development was aimed at cushion the effect of the prevailing confinement placed on the citizenry to avoid the spread of the Corona Virus Pandemic,stressing that the church must be compassionate.

Some residents also benefitted from another package brought to the community by the Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCCG) through Pastor Sunday Adeniran(Esija) an indigene of the town.

The package was distributed at the Expansive Multi-purpose Hall in the town.

Excited beneficiaries eulogised the donors for their benevolence and humane disposition.

