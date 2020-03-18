COVID-19: Elegushi postpones Elegba Festival

The Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom in Lagos State, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III), has announced the postponement of Elegba Festival slated for between March 24 and 30, 2020 in Ikate Elegushi Kingdom due to Coronavirus pandemic.

The monarch disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement he personally signed.

The statement read: “In furtherance to the efforts of the government at both state and federal level, in curtailing the spread of the deadly corona virus in Nigeria, I have, in consultation with my Council of Chiefs, postponed the yearly celebration of the Elegba Festival, scheduled to hold from the 24th – 30thMarch 2020 in Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom.

“This postponement becomes necessary in order to reduce a large gathering of people as advised by the government and which the Elegba festival is synonymous, as thousands of visitors converge at the festival from within and outside of Lagos State; and in view of the new cases in Lagos, it is important that we support the government’s determination in curbing the spread of this virus at this.

“While I share the disappointment of our friends and visitors who have made plans to attend the weeklong festival, it is important we prioritise the safety of lives before of any other consideration.

“We will continue to educate our people on the best practices necessary to stay safe and prevent contacting the Covid-19 virus.

“A new date will be communicated in due course for the 2020 Elegba festival”.

