COVID-19: Eleganza to donate essential items to vulnerable Nigerians

Dr (Mrs.) Shade Okoya, wife of the business mogul, Chief Razak Okoya, who announced this on Saturday in a statement she personally signed, said the donation was part of the company’s contributions to let the vulnerable in the society get the resources they need.

The statement read in part: “At this very difficult time of uncertainty, we must all do what we can to ensure the suffering of Nigerians in this trying period.

“I am pleased to announce that Eleganza Industrial City Ltd under the Chairmanship of Chief Rasaki Akanni Okoya, CON, will be making a donation of 50,000 pcs of essential items manufactured by our company.

“These items will support medical services in an effort to combat the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak in Nigeria”.