Covid-19: Edo, Ondo governorship polls not postponed – INEC

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC said it has not taken any decision to postpone the Edo and Ondo govemorship elections or adjust the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the said elections scheduled for l9th September and 10th October 2020 respectively.

The National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye in a statement said, “it will be recalled that the Commission on 6th February 2020 released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the two elections. Since then the timetable has not been adjusted.

“While we are mindful of the negative impact of the Coronavirus disease, we are also monitoring the various efforts by the Federal and State Governments, health authorities and other stakeholders to contain the spread of and eliminate COVlD-l9.

“If and when the need arises to adjust the time table for the elections, same will be conveyed to the public in the usual manner. In the meantime, we will continue to study the situation carefully and cooperate with other stakeholders in the battle against COVID19.”

For a better society

Total Views: 60 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

